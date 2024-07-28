The $600 billion digital ad business is hanging on a few words from Google

The ad industry is concerned that the Alphabet unit will adopt a sternly worded prompt similar to the “Ask App Not to Track" language Apple rolled out in 2021 as part of its privacy push, which hurt many in the digital-ad business. Apple’s prompt asks if the user will allow the app owner to track their activity across other companies’ apps and websites. U.S. users opt out of tracking about 74% of the times they encounter the language, according to mobile-analytics firm Adjust.