The airline industry’s biggest winners are betting you’ll pay to fly in style
Alison Sider , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 23 Nov 2024, 01:56 PM IST
SummaryUnited and Delta dominate industry profits by promoting premium travel options like carved up cabins and luxe lounges
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
There is a clear formula for running a winning airline in 2024. It’s paying off most for the biggest carriers.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less