The airline industry’s biggest winners are betting you’ll pay to fly in style

Airlines are preparing for a record crush of travelers to descend on airports this Thanksgiving—a test of the way they have been battling for fliers’ business, which has changed dramatically since the Covid-19 pandemic. What was once a race to offer the cheapest tickets and capture the biggest volume of passengers is now all about trying to stand out with a superior flying experience. The result has been a shakeout at the budget end of the industry—Spirit Airlines declared bankruptcy this past week—and a bonanza for bigger carriers flying high from selling first-and business-class tickets.