The Alt View: Can AI replace humans in architecture

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is fast changing the way we live and work. But, as the discussions about whether AI is the right fit for all professional careers ripen, the age-old discipline of architecture stands at a critical juncture. Can the art of planning, designing and overseeing structures – a practice described as the “mother of all art forms” – remain human when algorithms can render customised blueprints within a matter of seconds?

This question formed the core of the latest special edition of The Alt View, presented by Mint in collaboration with the Council of Architecture (COA). The episode, filmed at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA), brought together young architects, students and veteran practitioners, including the COA President Prof Abhay Vinayak Purohit, to debate the future of architecture, the value of tradition and the capabilities and limitations that the use of AI brings.

Watch the full debate among students below,

The human element The consensus among the young designers was clear. While AI can bring a lot of utility, it lacks the emotional and psychological depth required for true architectural innovation. For them, architecture is not just technical planning, but a form of storytelling.

“There is a humanness to every structure. AI can replicate a building, but AI cannot give that human touch to any building whatsoever,” said a budding architect. Another student highlighted the core curriculum that distinguishes the human architect from the machine and said: “AI has no emotions... We study about psychology and sociology in architecture, so it is there to know about what the user is thinking and what they are feeling and considering their emotions as well. AI can’t do that.”

The participants agreed that an architect’s role is to ensure that a structure possesses both aesthetic and functional sense, a quality goes far beyond data processing. As another student defined it: “Architecture is a poetic and storytelling entity”.

The overarching view was that AI can be used as a ‘helping tool’, but it cannot be a ‘generating tool’. This is because it relies on trained data models and lacks human empathy, experience or emotion.

Bridging the gaps The discussion moved to the timeless engineering and sustainable practices embedded in India’s architectural heritage. Structures like the Taj Mahal and ancient temples were cited as examples of design that were both magnificent and structurally ingenious.

One participant noted the subtle, yet critical, engineering genius of the Taj Mahal’s minarets:

“The pillars that are there are tilted slightly, so even if there is an earthquake, they do not damage the building.”

This heritage provides a lesson in sincere, non-cosmetic design. The architects stressed that 15th-century structures were often inherently sustainable – built organically with local materials to harmonise with the environment. Modern architects, they argued, have a duty to move beyond superficial eco-friendliness to embrace sustainable, sincere level design. Prof Charanjit Singh Shah, a renowned architect with 55 years of experience observed: “The tool today may be different, but if you can sensitise with the five elements, you can create organic architecture.”

The conversation also touched on the necessity of regulation in maintaining a shared public space. While excessive regulations can stifle creativity, they also ensure a collective identity for a place, preventing chaotic individuality. “Too much individuality isn’t really great for a collective identity of a place,” Shruti Dimri, another experienced architect. This means an architect must balance personal creativity with a rational understanding of social and urban planning needs, a nuanced approach that requires human judgement.

Design thinking as a life skill The most compelling defence of the profession was the unique mental discipline it instils. The panellists stressed that the demands of architectural education – the constant deadlines, complex problem-solving, and critical feedback – sharpen vital life skills far beyond drafting plans.

The concept of Design Thinking was highlighted as a method that transcends the studio, teaching patience, time management, and a relentless drive for perfection.

As one student candidly articulated the personal growth derived from the profession, “I am a very aggressive person, but designing already, we get patient, so when we deal with our work like that, then we can also deal with people.” This discipline cultivates an “ever-evolving quality of dissatisfaction”, which is a constant search for perfectionism, whether in designing a skyscraper or managing one’s daily routine.

In conclusion, ‘The Alt View’ confirmed that the rising generation of Indian architects views their career not just as a job, but as an opportunity to shape our country. They are fully aware of AI’s power, but remain confident that the combination of deep human emotion and psychological insights ensures the architect’s role remains secure, relevant, and essentially human.