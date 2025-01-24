The art market had a rough year. Here’s how it plans to turn things around.
SummaryFalling sales have cast a shadow over Sotheby’s and Christie’s, but the houses are betting big on younger collectors and luxury goods in 2025.
Sales were down last year at the world’s chief auction houses, as wary sellers held onto their prized trophies. But experts at Sotheby’s have found at least one reason to celebrate: Luxury goods, which include everything from dinosaur bones to jewelry to rare sneakers, held up better than expected last year and hint at a possible market turnaround.