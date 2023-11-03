The Astrophysicist Who Has a Better Way to Board Airplanes

Here’s how it works. The first person to board a single-aisle jet like a Boeing 737 is the passenger in the window seat of the last row. Say that’s 30A. The next person would be exactly two rows away in 28A, followed by 26A, 24A and 22A until the window seats in even rows on the right side were full. Next are the window seats in even rows on the left side: 30F, 28F, 26F and so on. Then come window seats in odd rows on the right and left starting from the back. The same patterns apply to middle seats and aisle seats until the last person on board plops into the front row. That’s just one permutation. There are others that would achieve identical results, he says.

