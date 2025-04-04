The bad side-effects of China’s campaign to cut drug costs

In January, 20 doctors who are part of an official advisory body in Shanghai called for better monitoring of domestic drugs and for patients to be allowed to get an original branded medication, even if it was not on the government’s procurement list. Insurance reimbursements could be adjusted based on the drug selected, they wrote in their proposal, but doctors and patients should have a choice. Lu Changlin, a cardiologist at Beijing Chaoyang Hospital, has presented a similar plan in that city. The NHSA, for its part, has vowed to investigate the quality problems and hold firms accountable.