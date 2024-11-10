The best ways to cool a home—without turning on the AC
William Boston , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 10 Nov 2024, 11:22 AM IST
SummaryFor decades, architects and homeowners just assumed air conditioning would keep people comfortable. Now they are looking to the past to stay cool.
As the world warms, it’s getting harder—and more expensive—to beat the heat. But architects, designers and homeowners are looking for ways to keep homes comfortable without air conditioning, or at least with less reliance on it.
