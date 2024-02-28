Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Industry / The big picture’s not so rosy for multiplex theatres next year

The big picture’s not so rosy for multiplex theatres next year

Lata Jha

After a bumper FY24 with hot hits such as Jawan and Animal, multiplex theatres are in for a slower FY25, says Crisil

Moviegoers have returned to the cinemas in big numbers but multiplex theatres would still need high-quality films offering a large-screen experience to improve occupancy levels. (HT)

Multiplex theatres are anticipating that more people will opt to watch movies on the big screen and splurge more at the cinemas over the next few years, a belief fed by a bumper year of blockbuster movies. In FY25, though, they might have to be content with a more modest pace.

Movies such as Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan and Jawan and Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal are expected to have bumped up revenues for multiplexes by 20-24% in FY24.

But for the upcoming financial year, Crisil expects revenue growth to slow to 10- 15% to 7,300 crore despite a lineup of movies such as Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again.

The operating performance of multiplex theatres had improved as moviegoers returned in big numbers after two years of covid-induced disruption. Occupancy surged to 25% in FY23 from 16% in the year before, but remained below the pre-pandemic level of 30-32% in FY20.

“Robust performance of several big-budget Hindi movies such as Jawan, Gadar 2 and Animal, and healthy performance of regional films should drive occupancy higher on-year to 26% (in FY24)," Naveen Vaidyanathan, director, Crisil Ratings, said in a statement.

“With movie producers aligning better with audience preferences and a stronger regional film pipeline, occupancies should remain at 26-28% next fiscal and over the medium term," he added.

Even so, competition from video-streaming, or over-the-top, platforms will continue to pose challenges for the cinemas.

With viewers having the option to watch new movies on these platforms after an eight-week exclusivity period for theatres, multiplexes will need a supply of high-quality films offering a large-screen experience to improve occupancy levels.

Multiplexes are also looking to keep their operating costs in check to boost their operating margin and cash flow, which would be more than adequate to fund spending on adding new screens and refurbishing old ones, Crisil said.

The rating agency added that multiplex theatres are likely to spend 600-800 crore annually over the next few years to add a net 100-120 screens.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lata Jha

Lata Jha covers media and entertainment for Mint. She focuses on the film, television, video and audio streaming businesses. She is a graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism. She can be found at the movies, when not writing about them.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.