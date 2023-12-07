Industry
The bigger, fatter Indian wedding
Varuni Khosla 6 min read 07 Dec 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Summary
- The wedding season is expected to generate Rs4.25 trillion in business over just 23 auspicious days in November and December as couples, and their families, splurge more than ever
NEW DELHI : A glitzy upper-crust wedding this week at a sprawling Delhi farmhouse–one of about 400,000 taking place in the capital this matrimonial season–is being attended by the who’s who in the city. The ceremonies, involving two business families, one in construction and the other in, let’s say, consumer goods, will include a cocktail party at Delhi’s Roseate Hotel before the wedding, which will have specialised catering from Mumbai’s famous Mahesh Lunch Home.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less