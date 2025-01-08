The billionaire mining magnate who bet coal had a future—and won big

Near one of the main mining sites, a crew of Japanese and Indonesian workers for Komatsu, a Japanese heavy machinery company, were assembling the first of six new 23-foot-high coal loaders near one of the main mining sites. The wheels are 14-foot high, and each vehicle weighs 220 tons, about three times the weight of an Abrams tank. They can lift more than 37 tons of coal with each shovelful.