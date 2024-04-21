The bitter truth unfolding in the chocolate world, explained
Summary
- Bad weather has sent the price of the key ingredient for chocolates soaring. Even if cocoa prices drop with a good crop, long-term structural issues in the industry will mean you will pay more and more for your chocolates.
Chocolate craving has become a lot more expensive to satisfy. Driven by crop failures in the largest producer countries of Ivory Coast and Ghana, global prices of cocoa have soared to historically high levels. Since June 2023, the price of cocoa beans—essential for chocolate production—has surged 133% in international markets. Contributing to this increase are adverse weather conditions and a serious crop disease affecting cocoa plant roots in the two main producer countries. Speculation by commodity traders has exacerbated the spike in international prices.