The bitter truth unfolding in the chocolate world, explained

Mix and match

The rise in global prices of cocoa, sharp though it has been, will still take time to filter down to domestic prices. That’s because major industrial users of cocoa, and other cocoa derivatives such as cocoa powder, buy cocoa through supply contracts where prices are fixed for a period of time. Further, the manufacture of some types of cocoa derivatives such as chocolate compounds (used in the baking industry) often uses vegetable oil along with cocoa powder, rather than cocoa butter, since it is cheaper.