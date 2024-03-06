The Blacklisted Component That’s Disrupting the Luxury-Car Market
Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Mar 2024, 01:21 PM IST
SummaryA transformer from a Chinese supplier recently banned over links to forced labor is delaying imports of Porsche and other cars into the U.S.
BEIJING—A commonly used magnetic component made by a blacklisted Chinese company is behind the hold up of thousands of luxury-car shipments to the U.S., illustrating how American trade policy is upending global supply chains.
