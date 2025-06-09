The canned-food aisle is getting squeezed by rising steel tariffs
Bob Tita , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 09 Jun 2025, 07:04 PM IST
Summary
The steel used in cans is mostly imported—and subject to the Trump administration’s new 50% levy.
Soup, black beans and sliced pineapple could all soon become more expensive because of one particular reason: their cans.
