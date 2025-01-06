The challenge for made-in-America bikes? Made-in-China parts
Natasha Khan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 06 Jan 2025, 05:04 PM IST
SummaryTwo and a half years after Guardian Bikes opened a factory in Indiana, it is trying to find components made in the U.S.
In 2022, Brian Riley opened a bicycle factory in Seymour, Ind., shifting production of his Guardian Bikes brand to the U.S. from China. The problem for him now: Nearly all the parts still come from China.
