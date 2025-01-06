The challenge for made-in-America bikes? Made-in-China parts

Opening a factory in the U.S. wasn’t easy. Riley was able to hire a group of skilled workers because a local ironing-board manufacturer went out of business. At first, workers were slow to build the bikes, putting together 100 a day. It took time and constant tweaking of the assembly line to improve their speed and efficiency. Guardian’s labor costs shot up, though they were partially offset by the lower freight costs of shipping individual components from China rather than mostly assembled bikes.