Crypto industry trying to elect political allies. The stakes couldn’t be higher
Caitlin Ostroff , Vicky Ge Huang , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 21 May 2024, 05:47 PM IST
SummaryCoinbase, Kraken and others are fighting for survival after a regulatory crackdown.
Crypto companies are fighting for survival after a regulatory crackdown. Their latest strategy: spending big on this year’s elections.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less