The Feds are ‘playing nice’ with pharma, at least for now

There are a few reasons for that. For one, many drugs were already going off patent soon and therefore were set to face price erosion anyway. Secondly, the drugs are already discounted in order to be placed on pharmacy-benefit managers’ formularies. Take Eliquis, the Bristol-Myers drug that is shared with Pfizer. The government announced a 56% cut from the list price on Thursday. But the companies already pay about a 40% to 50% rebate on the drug to parties such as pharmacy-benefit managers, estimates Akash Tewari, an analyst at Jefferies. That means the government cut was more like an additional 15% or so, which should reduce revenue by $80 million to $100 million a year, he estimates. That isn’t great. But it is a fraction of the $10.5 billion to $12.5 billion in sales that Bristol-Myers is now forecasting for the drug in 2026.