The global tourism boom is shifting to Asia

Thanks to rising disposable incomes, India’s consumers are also heading overseas in growing numbers. They spent close to $20bn on foreign trips in the year to March, more than three times the amount they spent five years ago. Many also prefer to travel closer to home, not least because of looser visa restrictions in the region. As incomes rise, Indian tourists will only become bigger spenders. The WTTC reckons that by the end of the decade only Americans and Chinese will splurge more on overseas travel than Indians. Asia’s travel boom is just beginning.