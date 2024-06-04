The goal for China’s chip giant: Cut out the US
Yoko Kubota , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 04 Jun 2024, 10:23 AM IST
SummaryHit by Washington’s export controls, China’s domestic chip industry strives for self-sufficiency.
BEIJING—At an industrial site with gray factory buildings surrounded by young trees, China’s chip champion is operating a new production line key to Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s goal to eliminate reliance on U.S. technology.
