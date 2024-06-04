The goal for China’s chip giant: Cut out the US

China, defying the global drop in semiconductor-equipment purchases, went on a spending spree in 2023 and represented a third of worldwide sales, according to industry association SEMI. This year, the country will add more new semiconductor-production capacity than the rest of the world combined, all for mature-technology chips, according to an estimate by analytics firm Gavekal Research. In May, China established a third round of its national semiconductor fund worth roughly $48 billion—coming on top of the previous two iterations that totaled nearly $50 billion.