In charts: Why India Inc is finding it tough to retain talent
SummaryIndia’s largest companies have faced a myriad of challenges in recent years in terms of holding onto their employees. The median attrition rate of BSE 100 firms stood at 17% in 2022-23, up from 10% in 2020-21 and 15.4% in 2021-22
India’s top listed companies appear to have a growing problem of retaining talent. The median attrition rate of BSE 100 firms stood at 17% in the year ended 31 March, sharply up from 10% rate in 2020-21 and 15.4% in 2021-22, showed a Mint analysis of disclosures made by the companies in their annual reports. Women consistently dropped out more than men.