The great succession test: India’s private banks face a C-suite countdown

Shayan GhoshDevina Sengupta
5 min read21 Apr 2026, 05:50 AM IST
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From left to right: V. Vaidyanathan (CEO of IDFC FIRST Bank), Ashok Vaswani (CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank), Amitabh Chaudhry (CEO of Axis Bank), Sandeep Bakhshi (CEO of ICICI Bank) and Sashidhar Jagdishan (CEO of HDFC Bank).
Summary
The chief executives of five top private sector banks—HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IDFC First Bank—will require regulatory nod for another term. 

Mumbai: A clutch of India's top private banks will decide by the end of next year who their new chief executives would be, and while the incumbents remain eligible, industry experts are keen on clarity over the second line of leadership.

Chief executive officers (CEOs) of five prominent private sector banks —HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank—will require regulatory nod for another term. While the board of ICICI Bank has already approved a shorter-than-usual two-year term for CEO Sandeep Bakhshi, HDFC Bank’s Sashidhar Jagdishan is willing to serve another term. And there are no disclosures yet on the reappointment of Ashok Vaswani of Kotak, whose term ends in December 2026.

Bakhshi and Jagdishan's current tenures end in October 2026. For Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank, the CEO tenures will end in December 2027.

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Under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations, private bank chiefs can be at the helm for up to 15 years or till they turn 70. While the current CEOs of these five banks are eligible for renewal, the market is also watching if the lenders groomed second-rung leaders during their tenures.

External candidates

Of late, India’s private lenders have seen bankers from outside their organizations join as chief executives. After billionaire banker Uday Kotak decided to hang up his boots in September 2023, the bank hired Vaswani, a former executive at Barclays.

Federal Bank decided to go with K.V.S. Manian, whose last role was at Kotak Mahindra Bank and was widely seen as a potential successor to Kotak. More recently, Yes Bank hired State Bank of India (SBI) former managing director Vinay Tonse to replace Prashant Kumar, who demitted office in April.

“On paper, there is succession planning by all boards, but in reality we are seeing a lack of second rung who will rise to lead the organization,” said a senior consultant at one of the Big Four firms, requesting not to be named.

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The consultant said that the fact that the heads of Federal Bank and Yes Bank were set to retire was known for long, but it was surprising that the boards could not find suitable internal replacements. Private bank boards typically suggest a mix of internal and external names to the RBI for approval before they go to the shareholders. It is the regulator that finally picks a candidate and also decides on the maximum permissible remuneration.

“I feel that the RBI should push the boards to be more proactive in planning succession and monitor it itself. When you are picking the CEOs and even deciding how much they will be paid, why not keep a closer watch on succession,” said the consultant cited earlier.

He added that in many private banks, the second rung is invisible and the CEO is the face, leaving others wondering whether they will ever be prepped for the role.

Spokespersons for HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Axis Bank did not respond to emailed queries related to the issue.

Challenging ask

Recruiters said the banking sector, given its scale and regulatory intensity in India, tends to prioritize leaders with deep industry experience.

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“This has led to a relatively contained talent pool, especially as regulatory expectations continue to tighten,” said Preety Kumar, managing partner at leadership advisory and executive search firm Amrop India.

Kumar said the scope and expectations from C-suite executives have also expanded significantly, spanning transformation, growth, digitization, and global integration—further narrowing the pool of leaders who can effectively deliver at this level.

Experts agreed that banks are finding it harder to get leadership talent. They said the RBI, over a period of time, has been asking regulated entities to have stronger governance practices in place to avoid systemic stability risks. Financial stability has become a key priority, and so the earlier focus of having business heads with front-end experience of banking to lead banks as CEOs is changing.

The CFO edge

“The regulator is now insisting on candidates having prior governance experience in their banking journey. This is also one of the reasons why we are seeing a lot of CFOs (chief finance officers) as well as senior professionals in the banking industry with governance experience being looked at for CEO positions,” said Vivek Iyer, partner and national leader financial services, risk advisory, at Grant Thornton Bharat.

Some instances include HDFC Bank appointing Sashidhar Jagdishan and Yes Bank appointing Prashant Kumar as chief executives in 2020. Both were chief financial officers before they took up the top job. While Kumar was in State Bank of India, Jagdishan rose from within HDFC Bank.

Iyer said CFOs have a strong understanding of business, finance, and governance because of their regular interface with the audit committees.

Some industry experts believe the banking regulator's efforts on the issue are enough and working.

Succession planning remains a critical board agenda, with the regulator nudging banks to build a stronger succession pipeline, said Monica Agrawal, chairperson and country head at Sheffield Haworth India. “They (bank boards) are implementing robust talent development programmes and more job rotations to expose employees to diverse functions and roles.”

Agrawal said senior leaders from the State Bank of India are in demand as they are already exposed to diverse roles and large balance sheets during their long tenures there. Yes Bank, Bandhan Bank, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Karur Vysya Bank are all currently headed by former senior officials of SBI.

About the Authors

Shayan Ghosh

Shayan leads the coverage for banking and finance in Mint. Based in Mumbai, he has spent 15 years as a journalist, joining the Mint team in 2018. Over the years, he has tracked the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), commercial banks, and the complex world of shadow banking.<br><br>His expertise goes beyond just reporting news, and he specializes in explaining the "why" behind India’s financial shifts. Shayan has covered major milestones in the industry, including the rollout of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), mergers in the banking and non-banking space, and the many challenges facing the country's credit markets. He has tracked cases of wrongdoings at India’s private sector banks and murky boardroom battles, trying to get behind the scenes.<br><br>Shayan is driven by a commitment to accuracy and clear, honest reporting. He believes in making finance easy to understand, ensuring his readers and investors stay informed about the forces shaping their money. When not at work, he tries to hone his amateurish photography skills, read fiction, and listen to music. You can follow his work and updates on LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consulting sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

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