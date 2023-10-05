The headaches of India’s largest office landlord
For Blackstone, exits are on the slow lane while big ticket acquisitions are drying up
Bengaluru: A few months back, American asset manager Blackstone Inc., India’s largest office landlord with about 111 million sq ft of office space under its belt, wanted to sell half the stake it holds in two office portfolios developed by Pune-based builder Panchshil Realty and Bengaluru-based Sattva Group. Blackstone’s talks on the stake sale with GIC Pvt Ltd, Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, fell through.