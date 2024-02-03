The hottest beer in America doesn’t have alcohol

A former Middlebury College football player, Shufelt woke up at 5:30 a.m. to hit the gym and get to the office by 6:30 a.m., and he was intense about both his work and workouts. “He does things at a level that far surpasses the average," said Jeff Miller, his former Point72 boss. “If I worked out with him 20 times, I think he threw up in 15 of them." His job was demanding. He went out for business dinners during the week. He went out with friends on the weekend. “Before I knew it, I was drinking five or six days a week," Shufelt said. “Alcohol was really the only inconsistent element of a high-performance lifestyle, and I found it to be a ceiling on everything I was doing."