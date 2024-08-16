The hottest club in town is… run by your credit-card company?

The lounge strategy is to attract customers by associating cards with a certain lifestyle, one that is often exclusive, said marketing consultant Dan Wallace-Brewster. At concerts and some other venues, lounges are highly visible, so people outside the cordoned-off area can see what they’re missing. Citi customers who attend one of the bank’s pop-up lounges before concerts by Maroon 5 and U2 leave with branded, memorabilia-filled gift bags and lanyards, turning them into walking advertisements as they circulate among the general public outside the VIP lounge. The lanyards are just mementos that don’t provide access to any special areas on their own.