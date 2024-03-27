Industry
The ice cream business is becoming less seasonal and more lucrative
Summary
- Higher discretionary incomes and the advent of quick commerce platforms have made the business more season-agnostic and improved the variety of products on offer.
MUMBAI : Bengaluru: India's ice cream sector may attract more investments in the coming years as rising demand and easier access through quick commerce platforms have made dessert consumption less seasonal, experts and investors told Mint.
