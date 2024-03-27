The ice cream business is becoming less seasonal and more lucrative

MUMBAI : Bengaluru: India's ice cream sector may attract more investments in the coming years as rising demand and easier access through quick commerce platforms have made dessert consumption less seasonal, experts and investors told Mint .

Some recent deals in the space include Jungle Ventures's $20 million investment in Walko Food, which houses ice cream brands such as NIC and Grameen Kulfi, and Kedaara Capital's $150 million infusion into Dairy Classic Ice Creams Pvt Ltd (Dairy Day).

"It is a growing industry and is becoming more rounded with a full year of consumption. With newer types of retail formats and distribution channels emerging, there is immense opportunity for this sector to keep growing," said Ankur Bisen, head of retail at India's Technopak Advisors.

The industry has been bustling with investments even as Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) said last week it is evaluating options for its India ice cream business following parent Unilever’s decision to demerge its €7.9 billion ice cream unit by the end of 2025. While industry experts have noted that this is a company-specific issue (aimed at controlling costs), they believe the overall sector looks promising.

At a macro level, with disposable incomes on the rise there is more potential for ice cream businesses to grow, as seen in the performance of some publicly listed companies, said Manu Chandra, founder of Sauce.vc, an early-stage, consumer-focused venture capital firm.

In the past year, legacy ice cream companies such as Vadilal Industries and Hatsun Agro Product Ltd have seen their stock rise by 102% and 25% to ₹4,350 and ₹1,033, respectively. Founded in 1907, Vadilal specialises in ice cream and frozen goods while Hatsun, founded in 1970, owns brands such as Arun, Arokya and Hatsun which specialises in dairy products such as ice cream, milk and curd.

The sector's growth is largely tied to discretionary income as ice cream is an impulse purchase, Chandra said. In October, Sauce.vc invested in a company called Hocco Ice Cream.

Given the large investments required to deploy deep freezers and other cold-storage infrastructure, the barriers to entry in this field have been very high, Chandra said. However, newer entrants stand to benefit as channels like quick commerce have made it more accessible and easier to tap unmet demand.

Swiggy Instamart, Zepto and Zomato's Blinkit all have their own cold-storage units for last-mile delivery, so new ice cream brands can reduce costs in these areas and use their infrastructure to reach a wider customer base, Chandra explained. "These quick commerce platforms have made demand for ice cream less seasonal," he said, adding this has levelled the playing field between legacy firms and new entrants.

About 10% of quick commerce users order indulgent items such as ice creams and chocolates, according to a report compiled by Pakhi Saxena, Retail CPG head at Wazir Advisors, a consulting firm. It said quick commerce offers the ideal delivery time for ice creams, which start to melt in 10 minutes and melt completely in 25-30 minutes. Dedicated quick commerce platforms for frozen food such as Frigo are increasingly gaining prominence through their end-to-end cold-chain offerings, the report added. Brands such as Amul, Kwality Wall’s, Havmor use Frogo’s tailored fulfilment infrastructure.

It’s no surprise then that the industry has seen partnerships between legacy companies and quick commerce companies. For instance, HUL partnered with Swiggy and Zomato to launch 'Ice Cream Now'. The company noted that more than 10% of its ice cream business was generated via quick commerce. Other leading brands such as Vadilal, Baskin Robbins and Noto joined forces with hyperlocal fulfilment platform ZFW to expand their delivery footprint through dark stores, the report said.

While the industry was initially inundated with legacy players who followed the same playbook, with similar price ranges and a mass-market approach, there is now segmentation in the market, Wazir Advisors founder Harminder Sahni said. With premiumisation in consumption patterns, ice cream brands have been catering to evolving tastes and diets by launching vegan, organic, low-sugar and other variations of ice creams, Sahni said.

Sahni, who has worked with ice cream companies such as Havmor, said the return on capital deployed is extremely good in this category as frozen products don't spoil too easily. Also, soaring temperatures and longer summers have been huge tailwinds for ice cream brands. "Unlike a restaurant business that takes time to get returns, the icecream sector is far more rewarding in a shorter time span," Sahni said, adding that the sector will see an influx of new brands as the addressable market is huge.

In FY23, India’s ice cream market was pegged at about ₹33,000 crore and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% to about ₹45,000 crore by FY25, according to the report.