The Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT4 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 08:11 PM IST
New study finds that AI tools could more quickly handle at least half of the tasks that auditors, interpreters and writers do now
Accountants are among the professionals whose careers are most exposed to the capabilities of generative artificial intelligence, according to a new study. The researchers found that at least half of accounting tasks could be completed much faster with the technology.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×