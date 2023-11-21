The landscape for India’s female entrepreneurs, in charts

On 19 November, the world celebrated the 10th Women's Entrepreneurship Day, an annual effort to bring to the fore the issues faced by women business leaders. In the last official economic census a decade ago, just 14% of all establishments in India were led by women. The share is estimated to have improved since then to over 20%, but the likes of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Vandana Luthra and Falguni Nayar remain rare examples in an arena flooded with male leaders. On the bright side, a report released last month pointed out that women-led businesses tend to have more women-friendly policies and fewer workplace barriers. Can India make the world of business more welcoming for its women? Here’s the data.

Beyond the stars

Running a business is risky but more women are making a mark in the country on multiple levels: the recent success of Nykaa, the first Indian unicorn headed by a woman, is one such example. However, a lot of women-led entrepreneurial activities are also taking place in rural India. Of all women-led establishments, 65% were located in rural areas. Southern states have a larger share of women entrepreneurs. Nearly 80% of women entrepreneurs are self-financed in the country, the last economic census found.

Changing dynamics

The situation, however, is improving, and a remarkable shift is expected by the end of the decade. By 2030, the share of women entrepreneurs could reach up to 33%, according to a 2019 report by Bain & Company and Google. There has been a tremendous rise in women-led startups already, and startups, in general, have proven to be more women-friendly at top levels than traditional firms.

Women lift women

In a recent survey of startup leaders, male and female founders were equally likely to perceive an intense work environment as a workplace barrier for women. However, the perceptions differed when it came to mobility, attrition, and care work, with women founders being more sensitive to such issues. Women-led startups are introducing more policies to address these matters.

Money matters

Due to these reasons, women-led businesses will be crucial to lift India’s female labour force participation. The Bain & Company report projects that women-owned enterprises have the potential to create over 50-60 million direct jobs by 2030. But there’s still a long way to go for India to make the entrepreneurial environment more friendly for women. The country ranked 57th among 65 countries in a Mastercard index on women entrepreneurs in 2021. Closing the funding skew against women founders will be key in the coming years.

$21.9 billion: The estimated funding received by women-led startups in India in 2022, just 18% of the total. However, this has grown from 11% in 2017.