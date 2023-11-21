The landscape for India’s female entrepreneurs, in charts
Summary
- A report released last month pointed out that women-led businesses tend to have more women-friendly policies and fewer workplace barriers. Can India make the world of business more welcoming for its women?
On 19 November, the world celebrated the 10th Women's Entrepreneurship Day, an annual effort to bring to the fore the issues faced by women business leaders. In the last official economic census a decade ago, just 14% of all establishments in India were led by women. The share is estimated to have improved since then to over 20%, but the likes of Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Vandana Luthra and Falguni Nayar remain rare examples in an arena flooded with male leaders. On the bright side, a report released last month pointed out that women-led businesses tend to have more women-friendly policies and fewer workplace barriers. Can India make the world of business more welcoming for its women? Here’s the data.