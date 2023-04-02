The market for Picassos may be about to turn

Another thing that could dampen demand for Picassos is the artist’s abject personal behaviour. He two-timed his wives and sired children with different women at once. He seduced Marie-Thérèse Walter, who would become his mistress and his muse, when she was 17. He was 45. In 1932 he painted her dreaming, depicting her left cheek and her eye as an erect penis. In the wake of #MeToo all this is becoming harder to separate from the art. The works of other prominent artists, including Balthus and Salvador Dalí, have lost value in the eyes of critics and collectors because of how they they acted in private.Dealers and collectors are thus anxiously waiting to see how “Celebration Picasso", an exhibition which opens at the Brooklyn Museum in June, will be received. It will “engage some of the compelling questions young, diverse museum audiences increasingly raise about the interconnected issue of misogyny, masculinity, creativity and ‘genius’," says the museum. One of the exhibition’s curators pulls no punches. Picasso “suffered from the mental illness of misogyny", said Hannah Gadsby, an Australian comedian and art historian, in a Netflix show. “I hate him," she confessed. MINT PREMIUM See All {{#items}} {{#premiumStory}}{{/premiumStory}} {{{headline}}}

