FMCG cos expect plentiful rains, new govt to drive consumption: Nestle India CMD
Nestle also addressed concerns about added sugar in its Cerelac baby food. The company clarified that the product complies with local food laws and that the amount of added sugar is below the limit set by India's food regulator.
Mumbai: Makers of packaged consumer goods will benefit from a good monsoon this year and formation of a stable government that will re-inject money into the market, driving up private consumption, Suresh Narayanan, chairman and managing director, Nestlé India, said on Monday.