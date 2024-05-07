The office-market meltdown comes for Trump’s prized Wall Street building
Peter Grant , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 May 2024, 09:36 PM IST
SummaryDonald Trump’s downtown Manhattan office tower has lost tenants and has a big mortgage bill coming due next year.
Donald Trump’s prized Manhattan office tower at 40 Wall St. is getting swept up by the worst storm to hit the office market since the global financial crisis.
