The oil tycoon and the philosopher threatening Big Oil’s carbon capture plans
Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 29 Jun 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
The fraught politics of carbon capture are dividing the oil industry.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum and other oil giants are expected to receive billions of dollars of incentives to collect and bury carbon emissions. Texas oil billionaire Ben “Bud" Brigham and pro-fossil-fuels activist Alex Epstein want to turn off the tap.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story