The return of the NRI homebuyer

Bengaluru: Last April, Snigdha Basu and her husband Deep Basu flew to Kolkata from Singapore for the house-warming ceremony of their three-bedroom apartment, which they had registered the year before. It was the happy culmination of a journey that had seen them endure a bitter experience a decade earlier after purchasing their first flat. The couple had bought that apartment in the New Town area, as an investment, and to have their own place in a city they grew up in. It was a project by Unitech Ltd, and like many others by the developer, it wasn’t completed. Basu’s elder brother Prantik Banerjee (a Bangkok resident) and their Dubai-based cousin Chandrima Chowdhury had also booked homes in the Unitech project. They, too, never got possession of their homes.