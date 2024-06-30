The rise of Mollywood, India’s more subtle film hub
Summary
- The Malayalam firm industry is not yet a potent commercial force—last year only 7% of its films turned a profit—but its crop of celebrated films shows that subtle stories can find a wide audience.
To outsiders, and indeed many in the country, Indian cinema is all about masala movies. Named after the blend of spices ubiquitous in the country’s cuisine, these films feature a mix of genres, formulaic plots and larger-than-life heroes. Most of India’s highest-grossing movies—many from Bollywood, the behemoth Hindi-language film industry—can be classified as masala. But these big-budget, action-packed melodramas belie India’s diverse cinematic output.