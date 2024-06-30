The rise of Mollywood, India’s more subtle film hub

There is quality as well as quantity, and nuanced fare is increasingly appealing to Indian audiences. “Manjummel Boys" (pictured), released in February, brought in ₹2.4 billion ($29 million) at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever and the third-most successful film in India in 2024 so far. Unlike other national hits, the film’s cast is relatively unknown and its plot is unusual (the survival thriller, based on a true story, follows a group of boys trying to rescue their friend who is trapped in a cave).