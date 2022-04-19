The rooftop burn in India’s 100 GW solar target

These issues show up in varying progress levels recorded by states. About 35% of the installed capacity in solar rooftop is from just the top three states, and around 50% comes from the top five. Geographical advantages only partly explain the differences. For example, Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh are among the top five states in solar potential, according to the National Institute of Solar Energy (NISE). But neither features in the top five by installed capacity in the commercial and industrial segments, for which state-wise data is available.