The semiconductor choke-point

Across the strait

The government and firms are now pushing to widen the gap with the rest of the world even further. One priority is AI, which Taiwanese officials now refer to as a “second sacred mountain". Nvidia, an American semiconductor firm which has an 88% market share for GPUs, the chips that power AI, relies on TSMC to make and package most of those chips in a complex process that involves stacking multiple chips on top of a wafer. Taiwan also assembles 90% of the servers that those chips go into. In June Jensen Huang, the boss of Nvidia, called Taiwan the “bedrock for the AI industrial revolution". Jeff Lin, vice-president of the Industrial Technology Research Institute, a tech incubator in Hsinchu, the home of TSMC, says that “Taiwan wants to help international companies become the next Nvidia."