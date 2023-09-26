Industry
The shifts in India’s frontline workforce in 2022-23, in charts
Summary
- A report by BetterPlace showed that while women’s share in the frontline workforce improved only marginally in the fiscal year 2022-23, and they earned 20.5% less than the industry average. The size of the frontline workforce declined.
India had an estimated 6.6 million frontline workers in 2022-23, down 17.5% from 2021-22 due to global macroeconomic challenges, said a new “Frontline Index 2023" report released by BetterPlace, a workforce SaaS platform.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more