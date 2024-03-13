The silent rise of Indian airlines in overseas routes

“Expanding our global footprint has always been intrinsic to our growth strategy. We strategically built Mumbai as a vital hub for our global connectivity, which has witnessed an increase of nearly 70% in international departures in the last 12 months," a Vistara spokesperson said. “With more aircraft joining our fleet this month, we will continue to evaluate new opportunities to add more viable routes/ destinations to our network." Currently, the airline has deployed 35% of its capacity to connect 18 international destinations.