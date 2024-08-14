The tech job paying six figures, no college degree required

Demand for data-center technicians like Martinez Castellanos is booming, as companies such as Microsoft and Google pour billions into data centers to power everything from AI chatbots to the trillions of photos and emails stored in the cloud. They embody the rise of a class of careers that defy traditional blue- and white-collar distinctions: They are deeply tech-infused, often requiring fluency with programming and computerized systems, plus manual dexterity.