The tricky logistics behind direct-to-consumer sales strategies
Liz Young , The Wall Street Journal 3 min read 25 Apr 2024, 03:59 PM IST
SummarySuppliers stepping up efforts to reach shoppers are having to mount costly new supply chains built to the task.
Apparel makers including Levi Strauss, Skechers and Canada Goose are trying to get closer to their customers. Doing that will require nailing the nuts and bolts of retail logistics.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less