The US gave chip makers billions. Now comes the hard part.
Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 03 Jun 2024, 09:12 AM IST
SummaryThe Chips Act is supposed to supercharge U.S. chip making, but the program’s early stages have been challenged by rivals overseas as well as the sheer expense of manufacturing chips.
In a series of articles this week, Wall Street Journal reporters from around the world go inside the escalating global chip battle. At stake: leadership of an industry expected to double in size by the end of the decade to $1 trillion.
