The US is forfeiting the clean-energy race to China
David Uberti , Ed Ballard , Brian Spegele , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 22 Sept 2025, 11:57 am IST
Summary
As President Trump doubles down on fossil fuels, the U.S. and China offer competing visions for the future of energy.
An empty, 1.3-million-square-foot warehouse north of Denver was supposed to be an emblem of cutting-edge manufacturing. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis heralded a California company’s plan to build a battery factory on-site as a push to “power the future."
