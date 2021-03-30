Subscribe
Home >Industry >The Vietnamese recovery is made in America

The Vietnamese recovery is made in America

The Tien Sa port in Da Nang, Vietnam.
3 min read . 05:23 PM IST Mike Bird, The Wall Street Journal

  • Blighted last year by the halt to international travel, Vietnam’s economy is returning to solid export-fueled growth that will likely continue thanks to U.S. fiscal stimulus

Vietnam’s economy is growing again, on the back of a strong rise in exports. The Southeast Asian nation looks to be one of the most clear-cut international beneficiaries of the U.S. stimulus package.

First-quarter gross domestic product was up 4.5% relative to last year’s figure, according to an initial estimate released Monday. The recovery is being driven by a surge in goods and services sold abroad, which rose almost 20% year-over-year in March. Sales to the U.S. specifically are likely rising even faster, with no sign of a slowdown on the horizon.

