The Vietnamese recovery is made in America
- Blighted last year by the halt to international travel, Vietnam’s economy is returning to solid export-fueled growth that will likely continue thanks to U.S. fiscal stimulus
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Vietnam’s economy is growing again, on the back of a strong rise in exports. The Southeast Asian nation looks to be one of the most clear-cut international beneficiaries of the U.S. stimulus package.
First-quarter gross domestic product was up 4.5% relative to last year’s figure, according to an initial estimate released Monday. The recovery is being driven by a surge in goods and services sold abroad, which rose almost 20% year-over-year in March. Sales to the U.S. specifically are likely rising even faster, with no sign of a slowdown on the horizon.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.