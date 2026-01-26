The wait list for a Birkin or Rolex is getting shorter
Carol Ryan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 26 Jan 2026, 04:20 pm IST
Falling resale values show that even the makers of the world’s most popular luxury goods are feeling a slowdown.
A handful of brands have what all luxury bosses want: a wait list to tide them over in quiet times. But resale values suggest that even rare goods such as Hermès Birkin bags and Rolex watches aren’t pulling in crowds like they used to.
