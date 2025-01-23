The way to prove your diamonds are natural: Buy brown ones
Summary
- Earth-tone gemstones appeal to designers and clients looking for something unique—and clearly natural.
Jewelry designer Nina Runsdorf was at a trade show in the early 2000s when a “large brown rock" the size of a pebble caught her eye. The seller told her it was a rough brown diamond. Runsdorf, in disbelief, said she wanted it verified by the Gemological Institute of America. Sure enough, it came back as a certified 65-carat diamond.