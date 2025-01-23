The way to prove your diamonds are natural: Buy brown ones

The price of fine brown diamonds has risen more dramatically than the price of colorless or yellow diamonds in recent years, according to Paul Zimnisky, an independent diamond-industry analyst in New York City. Some categories are “up as much as 40% over the last five years," he said in an email. It’s quite the glow-up. Before they were widely appreciated for their look, brown diamonds were often used for industrial purposes; Zimnisky says that because the stones are so hard, diamonds can be used in mining and construction equipment.