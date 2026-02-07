The weight-loss price wars are breaking Big Pharma’s business model
David Wainer , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Feb 2026, 05:25 pm IST
Prices for GLP-1s are falling fast, forcing companies to adapt.
Two years ago, a GLP-1 prescription could cost an uninsured patient more than $1,000 a month. Today, Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill starts at just $149 through cash-pay programs.
